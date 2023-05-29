The lawyer for Natassja Jansen, who was the only one of the five people who was granted bail at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Thabo Bester escape case, has welcomed the court’s decision.

Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi denied bail to Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motanyane Masukela and Tieho Makhotsa.

However, Jansen was released on R10 000 bail, with conditions to report to a local police station every Friday, between 6am-6pm, and also not to have contact with the state’s witnesses.

Jansen’s lawyer, Gary Botha explains her bail conditions. “She paid her bail of R10 000, she must report to the Heidedal police station, Fridays between 6am and 6pm, and she must mustn’t make contact with state witnesses directly, or indirectly. That means now, ex- colleagues, but I will advise my client at this stage, not to make contact with any ex- or G4S employees that is currently working at G4S. But we’re happy with the judgement from the magistrate, the judgement was fair, the judgment was right, we’re happy. At the end of the day, it was our version from the start, you don’t have a case against me.”

VIDEO | Thabo Bester escape saga | Nastassja Jansen granted bail of R10 000: