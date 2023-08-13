The 25-year-old Natasha Joubert from Gauteng has been crowned Miss South Africa 2023 at the Sun International SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

Seven young women vied for the crown called: Mowana, the ‘Tree of Life’.

Twenty-six-year-old Bryoni Govender, also from Gauteng, was crowned first runner-up, and 25-year-old Nande Mabala from the Western Cape was crowned second runner-up.

It was the first-time married women, and mothers could enter the prestigious pageant.

BREAKING NEWS | Natasha Joubert has been crowned as new #MissSA2023. pic.twitter.com/0iNdKnxZyQ — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 13, 2023