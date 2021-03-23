File Photo: In the video, the teacher is believed to have made other learners line up to have their hair combed.

National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) has called for an investigation after a teacher was seen running a comb through a learner’s hair, in a video – that is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the teacher is believed to have made other learners line up to have their hair combed.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has taken to social media to describe the educator’s conduct as unacceptable.

This is completely unacceptable . Team Education kindly verify https://t.co/h3zC8N2ubz — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 22, 2021

Several other social media users, however, have described the teacher’s actions as a manner in which the school can ensure the dress code is adhered to.

“I think before we start condemning and doing all these things, we must know what does the policy say? If the teacher has gone out of the policy, yes, it will be wrong. The code of conduct makes our children equal. No one is going to behave beyond this code of conduct and it is in that line that, even before we begin to condemn the teacher, find out what the code of conduct says in that instance. The truth of the matter is they must also be disciplined in schools,” says NASGB’s General Secretary Matakanye Matakanya.