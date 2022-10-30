The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) says it is concerned about the readiness of matric learners who will start writing their final exams on Monday.

A total of 753 964 full-time and 167 915 part-time candidates are registered for the upcoming matric examinations.

A total of 6 307 public schools and 578 independent centres are being used as examination venues.

The executive director of NAPTOSA, Basil Manuel, says this cohort has had a tough three years due to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Grade 10, grade 11 and grade 12 was just a huge catch-up year. Teachers are exhausted and if they are exhausted, I can imagine what the learners are feeling. It is the learner that is less resilient that has issues of coping etc that is probably the greatest concern. The mental health of our children is not automatically okay because they are children.”

KZN Education ready

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department says they are ready to kick off the examinations on Monday.

Deputy Education Minister Reginah Mhaule and MEC Mbali Frazer are expected to monitor the start of exams at Ogwini Comprehensive High School in Umlazi.

Provincial Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says, “We are now ready to administer the 2022 exams which start in earnest with the biggest paper being English paper 1 with 198 000 candidates that are going to write. Tomorrow morning (Monday) the Deputy Minister and the MEC are going to kick start the 2022 examination by monitoring exams at Ogwini Comprehensive Technical high school.”

Motshekga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says although this year has been challenging for the education sector, her department is fully prepared to deliver the National Senior Certificate Examinations.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Sunday, she says learners and educators had to re-adjust from the COVID-19 environment of wearing masks to a normal way after two years of the pandemic.

However, there are already concerns about the possible disruptions of exams due to the continuous Eskom power blackouts.

Western Cape Minister’s message to matric learners

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier has sent a message of encouragement to all matrics who will be writing their final National Senior Certificate exams.

Over 73 000 candidates will start with English Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language in the Western Cape.

Maynier says, “The pandemic caused so much disruption and anxiety, which has made an already stressful exam even more challenging. We know how hard you have worked to get to this point, with the help of your teachers. You are nearly over the finish line, so don’t give up now. Do your very best, not for your teachers or your parents or the province, but for yourself.”