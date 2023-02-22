Namibians can now look forward to using their national identity cards as travel documents when travelling to Botswana.

Namibia and Botswana are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding that will allow the two countries to use their identity documents when crossing the borders of the two countries. This is set to ease movement between Botswana and Namibia.

According to the Namibian Home Affairs, Immigration and Safety department, for Namibians to travel to Botswana they need to apply for the new ID with a machine-readable zone launched by the ministry in 2021.

It also says the national identity cards will only be used as a travel document to travel to Botswana but not yet to other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

The memorandum of understanding between the two nations is set to be signed later this week.