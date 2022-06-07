The Namibian President Hage Geingob has broken his silence following media reports that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly concealed a crime of theft, money laundering and bribery at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo involving Namibians.

It’s alleged that suspects who stole the foreign currency fled to Namibia and were caught after Ramaphosa called on his Namibian counterpart for assistance.

Ramaphosa is believed to have approached Geingob for help in apprehending the suspects, who are Namibians. But Geingob says he has done nothing wrong.

“As for the issue of South Africa ever since I took office I am in touch with about 14 Presidents, we don’t go through secretariat we just call each other. This thing happened in South Africa, maybe there’s going to be a court case let’s see. It’s a criminal case, people came here, some were here illegally and arrested back to South Africa. I don’t know how I have done anybody a favour.”

Calls for Ramaphosa to step aside

The news of the break-in at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was brought into public knowledge last week by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser.

Following the exposé, United Democratic Movement leader, Bantu Holomisa has called for Ramaphosa to take a leave of absence whilst investigations continue into the matter.

VIDEO | Holomisa calls on President Ramaphosa to take a leave of absence :