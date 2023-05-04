The names of the two police officers shot dead in the line of duty this week in two separate incidents in the Eastern Cape have been made public.

Sergeant Mario Nel was gunned down in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday when a suspect disarmed him and shot him.

The man was then re-arrested a short while later following a shootout with the police.

Police officer shot dead inside the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court:

Sergeant Lwando Bunga from the Public Order Policing Unit in East London was also killed on Monday when he was part of the law enforcement operatives chasing suspects of an attempted armed robbery at a Cash in Transit depot in East London.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, says the two fallen members will be remembered for their dedication and discipline.