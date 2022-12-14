African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament Gwede Mantashe says the names of the members who voted in favour of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, into the theft at the president’s Phala Phala farm, will be given to the National Executive Committee, which will decide what action to take.

Another party MP Ronald Lamola says what happened in the National Assembly yesterday is proof that the ANC does not threaten anyone. A total of 214 MPs voted against the report.

Video – Parliament votes against adopting Section 89 Panel Report:

ANC Head of Presidency, Sibongile Besani explains what has happened to members who voted against the party’s instructions in the past.

“In Tlokwe for an example, at some stage some members of the ANC voted against the party line and voted with the opposition they were expelled. They were taken through a disciplinary process. In Maluti a Phofung 16 members voted against party line they were taken through the disciplinary process. So every matter that is similar to that should be handled in line with that particular history, so that there is demonstration of consistency,” Besani explains.

Disciplining party members

Meanwhile, Political Analyst Prince Mashele says the ANC can discipline its members that voted in favour of adopting the Section 89 report in the National Assembly yesterday.

The report which a panel of experts compiled and handed over to the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula last month, found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane are among those that voted in favour of adopting the report.

Mashele explains under what circumstances the ANC is likely to act against such members.

“If the results of the conference show massive support behind Cyril Ramaphosa, and his slate wins, I think they would want to demonstrate that those who sing out of tune would be dealt with. If Ramaphosa doesn’t receive the kind of overwhelming support that would strengthen his faction, they wouldn’t act against Dlamini-Zuma,” Mashele explains.

ANC Caucus singing outside the Cape Town City Hall after the majority of National Assembly members voted to reject the section 89 panel report. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/0AGTl7bedw — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) December 13, 2022