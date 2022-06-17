Namibian police have accused South African authorities of not cooperating in the crime that was committed at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

It is alleged that Namibian President Hage Geingob assisted President Ramaphosa in apprehending suspects who had fled to Namibia following the crime. It has been reported that millions of dollars were stolen in 2020.

Namibian police say a formal request was made through the Ministry of Justice to South Africa to confirm whether a crime was registered in South Africa.

It says no response was received from South African authorities and this resulted in police force in that country cancelling the matter.

However some people involved in this matter were arrested for illegally entering Namibia.

The ombudsman in Namibia also rejected a request to investigate the incident.

President calls for calm around the matter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm on issues relating to the robbery at his Limpopo farm.

Speaking on the side-lines of the Youth Day commemoration in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, he called on the nation to wait for a full investigation on the matter.

Ramaphosa says, “Let us allow the processes to unfold and I said now at this point in time I’ve heard the advice even from MPs and other people and said let us leave this thing to unfold and then at the right time issues will be handled.”

Arthur Fraser meets Hawks

Former State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser met with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks on Wednesday.

In a short statement, Fraser said this was done to assist them in the criminal case he laid against President Ramaphosa.

Fraser laid charges of money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping among others following a burglary at the President’s farm.