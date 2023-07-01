A mother, who had to give birth at home due to the inaccessibility of a healthcare facility in Namaqualand, says she felt anxious. This follows the cut-off of five towns following heavy rains and flooding.

Search and rescue teams are also looking for five people who are unaccounted for.

Several roads have been closed, and goods being transported from South Africa to Namibia also affected.

The 29-year-old, Jessica Gertse, says she needs assurance that her baby is healthy.



“I felt anxious, and who would cut his umbilical cord? We don’t have nurses or any other healthcare officials here. He doesn’t have enough diapers. He is well, but we are concerned because we don’t know his weight or if he is really healthy. We want to know his medical state directly from a healthcare facility,” says Gertse.

