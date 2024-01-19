NAM calls for peace to prevail in Gaza

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently in Kampala, Uganda, attending the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit—a meeting of 120 member nations primarily consisting of developing countries, not aligned with major international blocs.

International governance, human rights and the Israel-Hamas war were the main topics of discussion at the meeting.

President Ramaphosa says, “It is a politically robust movement that has espoused progressive, political, ideological adherences. We’ve been united on many issues but especially on the promotion of multilateralism.”

Azerbaijan is the outgoing chair of the group, and its foreign minister looked back on its four-year tenure at the helm.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov says, “It is worth to state that our chairmanship coincided with COVID-19 outbreak. Azerbaijan as a NAM chairing country played a key role in combating this pandemic. We managed to transform pandemic-related challenges into intercooperation opportunities.”

President Ramaphosa arrives in Uganda for NAM Summit

The Non-Aligned Movement is seeking to further assert itself more on global issues. The week-long deliberations here are expected to conclude with the adoption of the Kampala Final Outcome Document and a declaration on the crisis in Gaza.

There’s been a collective condemnation of the violence in which more than 23 000 people have died and thousands of others displaced.

Chairperson African Union Commission, Moussa Faki says, “Africa condemns this unacceptable, immoral and illegal humanitarian furore and demands for the immediate end to the unjust war on the Palestinian people and for the immediate implementation of the two-state solution.”

Uganda is taking over as the next chair of the bloc. President Yoweri Museveni has called on NAM members to define and front priorities that favour developing countries.

Chair Non-Aligned Movement, Yoweri Museveni says, “The strength of the NAM should be used to exercise considerable influence, particularly at the UN for the effective transformative process for a better common future.”

International peace and security; as well as dealing with humanitarian crises will be part of the priorities.

The Heads of State will conclude the summit satisfied with the growing desire from member nations to seek an equitable global governance system.

The general consensus though has been on the Israel-Palestine crisis; with a call for an immediate ceasefire.