Nadal to skip Wimbledon to prepare for Olympics

Rafa Nadal will skip Wimbledon in July in order to prepare for the Olympic Games in Paris which will be played on the clay courts at Roland Garros, the Spaniard said on Thursday (June 13).

Nadal, a record 14-times winner of the French Open, has been far from his best after returning from injuries and he exited the tournament at Roland Garros in the first round this year, losing in straight sets to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

The 38-year-old missed almost all of 2023 with a hip problem and his comeback earlier this year was stalled by a muscle tear, before small niggles affected his preparation for the clay court major.

Nadal, who won an Olympic singles gold medal in 2008 and a doubles gold in 2016, will team up with newly-crowned French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz to play in the doubles at the Olympics.

A twice-champion at Wimbledon, Nadal said he would continue his preparations for the Olympics by playing in the ATP 250 clay court event in Bastad, Sweden that will be played from July 15.

The Paris Olympics run from July 26-August 11.

 

