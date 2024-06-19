N6 in the Eastern Cape open following cash-in-transit heist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The N6 road between Stutterheim and East London in the Eastern Cape has been reopened for road users.

The road was opened in the early hours of Wednesday morning after it was closed for several hours following a cash-in-transit heist yesterday.

Eastern Cape Transport Department Spokesperson Unathi Binqose says a portion of the road, a 30 kilometre stretch outside Stutterheim, was closed as it was a crime scene.

According to Binqose, the alleged robbers used an articulated truck to block one side of the road.

Binqose says the truck has since been towed away.

“We wish to commend motorists for their understanding and cooperation. We know it was a huge inconvenience but it was done in the interest of their safety because we are dealing with explosives in a cash-in-transit heist. A special gratitude to the response team for a job well done.”