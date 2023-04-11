The N3 northbound between Howick and Cedara outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon.

At least 30 vehicles including mini-buses and trucks were involved in the crash, causing major traffic congestion and authorities were forced to close the highway for about eight hours.

The death toll currently stands at five, with several people also injured and transported to hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu says, “N3 Hilton is now open to traffic following a road closure due to an accident that happened yesterday. There was a huge backlog of traffic that led to traffic being diverted to the R103. We opened the road at about 23h50, however, we still have a trucker’s lane that is closed to traffic due to diesel spillage.”

Death toll in horrific N3 crash stands at five:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following a pile-up on the N3, the uMngeni Municipality made the Hilton town hall available to any motorists who need to rest.

uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas says, “The Umngeni Municipality and the wider Hilton community have opened the Hilton town hall and are providing hot meals, blankets and mattresses as well as any other assistance required by those who are stuck in the traffic or involved in the accident near Hilton by Cedrara. Please make your way to 17 Hilton Avenue if you require assistance.”

The uMngeni Municipality has made the Hilton Town Hall available to any motorists on the N3 that require a place to stay or rest. https://t.co/aeAVjy5gop #ArriveAlive @KZNTransport @UmngeniLocal #RoadCrash pic.twitter.com/PNsc0YVjK0 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 10, 2023