The truck driver involved in the N2 Phongolo vehicle crash that claimed the lives of 21 people has been arrested. It’s alleged the driver collided head on with a vehicle that was ferrying learners from local schools. In a video circulating on social media the truck is seen speeding excessively, overtaking on a double barrier line. Nineteen of the people who died were children who were being transported home from school.

“The truck driver after a few hours of a call made by the MEC Hlomuka has handed himself over to the police. He is currently in custody and he is expected to appear in court on Monday and he is going to face a number of charges including culpable homicide and negligent driving.”

“The MEC is on the side of the victims that’s why he believes that the arrest of the truck driver will serve as a deterrent and will serve a very strong message that those who are violating traffic laws are going to be dealt with”, says Department of Transport and community safety spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.

The school children were between 5 and 12 years-old. The families and community want justice.

The community is up in arms and refused trucks access to the N2, claiming the truck driver are reckless on the road.

