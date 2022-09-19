The truck driver involved in the horror crash that claimed the lives of 21 people last week Friday on the N2 in oPhongolo has appeared briefly at the local Magistrate’s Court.

Sibusiso Siyaya is facing 21 charges of culpable homicide. It is alleged that his truck collided head-on with a bakkie carrying the learners.

The crash has caused an outcry from residents, who have been complaining about reckless truck drivers, with the N2 running right through their town.

The state said it will be opposing bail. The case has been postponed to the 26th of this month for a bail application.

The accused remains in custody.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal government officials is visiting the four affected schools today.

VIDEO: 21 killed on N2 near Pongola, KZN