The N2 in Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been re-opened after two months of community protests against allowing trucks to use the road.

This followed a truck crash in which 20 people including 18 schoolchildren were killed in September.

After the crash, trucks that mostly transport coal from other provinces to Richards Bay had to use alternative routes like the R34 and R36 via Bergville.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says they urge truck drivers to make sure they apply maximum adherence to the law.

“The side tipper trucks can now use the road freely, but we urge them to make sure that they apply maximum adherence to the law. There is also maximum deployment of truck personnel to make sure that each and every truck is checked and stopped. We also want to ensure that there is no repeat of September accident of the lives that were lost.”