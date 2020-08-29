Four people have been killed in a collision on the N2 near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning. It appears a passenger car crashed into the back of a stationary mini-bus taxi at Sibangweni.
Three of the deceased were travelling in the car. The fourth victim was a passenger in the mini-bus taxi, with three injured.
An eyewitness says he saw the car hit the taxi.
“I was coming out of my home and saw a Polo speeding, hitting a Quantum in the back. The Quantum was stationary and I ran away from the scene.”
One person killed in KZN accident
On Friday, Arrive Alive reported that one person was killed and fifteen others sustained injuries in a collision between a bakkie, taxi and light motor vehicle on the N11 Newcastle road just outside of the Ladysmith CBD.