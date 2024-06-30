N2 accident claims four lives, injures two

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident on the N2 in Idutywa in the Eastern Cape yesterday which claimed the lives of four people, injuring two others.

Eastern Cape Transport Department Spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the vehicle the victims were travelling in lost control and overturned.

They were on their way to Mthatha when the accident occurred at Nywarha cuttings.

“It was four adult females that passed away in the accident while the driver who was a male along with another male was rushed to hospital with some serious injuries,” says Binqose.