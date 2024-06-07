N12 reopened in the Little Karoo following heavy flooding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The N-12 between Oudtshoorn and De Rust in the Little Karoo has been re-opened.

The road was closed on Monday evening following flooding in the area.

Western Cape traffic authorities have advised motorists to drive with caution.

However, the Meiringspoort Pass is still closed. The alternative route to and from the Central Karoo is the N-9 via Willowmore.

Meanwhile, about 16 families have been evacuated from flood-affected structures to a local sports centre hall in Citrusdal.

One affected person says, “I had a feeling something might happen, so I came home and warned people the river might burst its banks. I was in time.”

Another adds: “We heard someone calling for us to get up and get away, the water is coming. We slept at the police station and then we were brought here. There is food and it’s dry.”

Western Cape floods | Families evacuated in Citrusdal: