Motorists have been notified that the N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp in the North West is currently blockaded with stones and burning tyres by angry protesters.

They are unhappy about continued water shortages in the area. Spokesperson for the JB Marks local municipality in Potchefstroom, Jeanette Tshite, says traffic officers are currently directing motorists to alternative routes.

“Those who are coming from the Klerksdorp side, should turn right to the Stilfontein road towards Mooibank area, that will lead them to the safe path of the N12. They will then manage to continue with their journey. Those who are coming from the side of Johannesburg towards Klerksdorp should turn towards Mooibank route that will lead them to the Stilfontein road and N12 to Klerksdorp. They will then be able to continue with their journey.”

Mandeni protests in KZN

A community protest is under way in Mandeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Over two hundred angry community members have blocked the P459 towards Tugela mouth. It remains unclear what their concerns are about. Provincial police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says the road remains closed but police are on scene monitoring the protest.

She has urged motorists to use other routes, “Community members from Mandeni embarked on a community protest where they blockaded road with burning tyres they blocked P459 road that goes to Tugela mouth again today. About 250 community members have blockaded the road with burning tyres. Public Order Police and local police are on the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation. The road is still blocked and we are advising the motorists to use alternative routes.”

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police say that the roads that were earlier blocked by trucks on the R34 in Richards Bay on the north coast, have been re-opened.

Videos emerged ealier this morning, showing abandoned trucks blocking the north and southbound carriageways of the highway.

Provincial police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says traffic is now flowing freely. She says the trucks have also been removed.

“This morning at least four trucks were used to blockade the R34 road as well as the N2 freeway in the eMpangeni area. Both directions were blockaded but the road is now opened the traffic is flowing.”

Mpumalanga protests

Businesses remain closed in Pienaar outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, as protests over fuel hikes continue.

Bricks and burning tyres have been used to blockade roads.

The road leading to the eMoyeni Mall in the area has also been closed for the second day.

Police are having their hands full trying to clear the roads.