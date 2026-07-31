N1 shut after Free State bus crash leaves 11 dead

Eleven people, including five children, have been killed after a bus carrying 60 passengers overturned on the N1 north of Trompsburg in the Free State.

Provincial traffic authorities say the crash happened on Thursday night when the bus overturned.

Emergency services worked throughout the night to free passengers trapped inside the bus.

Traffic officials have diverted vehicles away from the affected section of the N1 and have urged motorists to avoid the area while emergency and recovery operations continue.