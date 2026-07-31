Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

N1 shut after Free State bus crash leaves 11 dead

  • Image Credits :
  • Arrive Alive
SABC News

Eleven people, including five children, have been killed after a bus carrying 60 passengers overturned on the N1 north of Trompsburg in the Free State.

Provincial traffic authorities say the crash happened on Thursday night when the bus overturned.

Emergency services worked throughout the night to free passengers trapped inside the bus.

Traffic officials have diverted vehicles away from the affected section of the N1 and have urged motorists to avoid the area while emergency and recovery operations continue.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News