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N1 North at Beyers Naude and N1 South at Malibongwe Drive re-opened

A broken windscreen seen after a car crash.
  • A broken windscreen seen after a car crash.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash@enginakyurt
SABC News

The N1 north between Beyers Naudé and Malibongwe drives in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, has been reopened.

It was temporarily closed on Thursday night after one person was killed in a collision between two vehicles.

The collision involved a truck and a light motor vehicle.

Johannesburg Metro Police say the truck driver died and three passengers from the light motor vehicle were seriously injured.

Xolani Fihla says, “Both vehicles were travelling north…. the first vehicle a while Volvo truck. The Volvo truck suffered a tyre blowout…. the Honda Ballad….the truck. Ejecting the driver from the cabin.”

 

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