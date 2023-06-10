The N1 Freeway between Midrand and Centurion near the Samrand and Rooihuiskraal interchange has been closed in both directions until 6pm this evening.

This is due to cable maintenance work by Eskom. The freeway will also be closed again on Sunday between 6am and midday.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Tshwane metro police officers will be on scene to reroute traffic.

Tshwane Metro Police Isaac Mahamba explains: “Adjustment to the schedule may be made according to weather conditions at the time. TMPD have been deployed to ease traffic flow and motorists have been advised to avoid the area. Those who can not avoid this route will be will be redirected to use the R101. motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Olifantsfontein road, R55 and N14 highway.”