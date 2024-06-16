N West woman arrested, 4 suspects at large after farm murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North West police have arrested a 34-year-old woman for alleged possession of suspected stolen property. It is reported that last week, four suspects entered a farmhouse outside Swartruggens, where they allegedly killed a 60-year-old woman who was alone in the house.

According to police spokesperson, Amanda Funani, on his return, the victim’s husband was accosted by the suspects. They took him in one of the bakkies and left the scene.

Funani says the husband managed to escape by jumping out of the moving bakkie, fleeing and alerting nearby farmers who contacted the police.

“The household items were taken to a shack belonging to the 34-year-old woman at an informal settlement outside Swartruggens. Subsequent to investigation, the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 12 after being found in possession of suspected stolen items. The search for four other suspects is underway. The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, instructed the investigation team to not leave any stone unturned.”