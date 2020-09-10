One person was severely injured and transferred to Klerksdorp hospital, while SAMWU National Treasurer Zukiswa Vezi was later discharged.

South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) at the Naledi Local municipality in Vryburg, North West were assaulted by security personnel employed by the municipality.

It is alleged that the union members were assaulted after they stormed a meeting between SAMWU leadership and municipal management, demanding personal protective equipment (PPEs). Among those assaulted was also SAMWU National Treasurer Zukiswa Vezi.

A brawl between SAMWU members and municipal security erupted after workers invaded a meeting between their leadership and municipal management.

Vezi says, “Our members were inside the building and the security was also called into

the building to come and manhandle our members. Then we went to the security to stop the security and calm our members but the security was violent, they assaulted me, they assaulted our members of SAMWU”.

Workers assaulted for demanding PPE’s

Meanwhile, Omphemetse Bareki, who is a member of the community, says the presence of heavily armed security should not be allowed in public institutions

Bareki says, “We are now afraid to enter that building with security or the soldiers holding guns and pepper sprays. We feel intimidated as the community, we have been complaining to the provincial government and to the ANC about the situation and nobody is paying attention to our complaints”.

The mayor of Naledi Local Municipality Neo Schalk declined to comment.