N West municipality to proceed with bulk water project in Ganyesa

The Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in the North-West province says it is in the process of getting a court interdict against those who have stopped a bulk water project in Kgokgole Village outside Ganyesa.

Angry community members have disrupted the project, which was supposed to start in January. They accuse the village headman, George Kanono, of favouring those who are close to him in employing people.

The project is worth more than R100-million.

Municipal spokesperson, Joseph Motlhasedi says, “The district municipality is aware of the issues raised by members of the community on the ground. The municipality had multiple meetings with both municipal authorities and the community. Because those meetings never materialised, the municipality opted to appoint lawyers to assist with a court interdict to prevent those who wish to disrupt the project.”