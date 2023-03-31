The Northern Cape Department of Education is giving a lifeline to over 3 000 borderline matriculants, whose academic performance is poor.

The Province has kicked off matric camps for learners from over 122 schools that did not perform well last year. The annual Autumn Camps started on Thursday and will end on April 6.

Learners who have been identified to participate in the camp say, “The aim is to acquire information that will help us boost our marks because somewhere somehow we are struggling with our studies. So here we are getting that knowledge and support and that extra push that is what they are helping us for.”

Another adds, “So we really hope teachers will help us do that and will help us actually have more experience of what we do and what we want to achieve in our lives.”

Northern Cape MEC for Education, Zolile Monakali says the Autumn Camp Programme, will consist of a series of daily presentations and tutorials.

“We are having this intervention programme in the whole of the province. We have targeted 122 high schools from which we are taking all the borderline cases and learners that are in progress to be part of this camp as an intervention strategy, to make we are giving them additional support and making sure we are consolidating the work they have done in the first quarter,” says Monakali. -Reporting by Karabo Siyoko