Mzwanele Nyhontso has been re-elected as the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) president at the party’s national conference held in Seshego, Limpopo, despite violent scenes at the commencement of the conference on Friday.

Nyhontso and the top six were all elected unopposed. Apa Pooe also retained his position as the party’s Secretary General.

Despite previous hints that the presidency would be contested by returning President Mzwanele Nyhontso and his former deputy, Dr Lunga Mantashe, Nyhontso was elected unchallenged.

Nyhontso says, “I’m very happy it saved us time and everything. Remember we were not doing this on our own we had hired an independent institution electoral body, so it conducted elections, and we are happy. In fact, not to have contestation in the top seven in particular shows stability. Shows that there is continuity and growth in that particular organisation.”

Video – PAC conference underway in Seshego, Limpopo:

Nyhontso says his election as president will boost the party’s performance in the 2024 national elections.

“In the last elections we received a lot of councillors and with those councillors we are going to benchmark and make them a launching pad point for the 2024 national elections. So, it’s just a foundation for us so we will definitely come up with better numbers in 2024 so we will be a better player in the South Africa politics remember South African politics the future is in coalitions and you need numbers and in coalitions, you must have numbers don’t lie and that is the PAC we want,” says Nyhontso.

Mzwanele Nyhontso re-elected as PAC president:





Delegates happy with the outcome

One delegate says, “we are very happy with the outcomes because it is the decision of the delegates that participated in the conference. As for the scuffle, it is a normal thing where there is contestation there are those glitches where you will see us fighting as for the scuffle all those people you saw fighting were all here today. I expect the newly elected leadership of the PAC to engage even the other members of the PAC that were in the other camp because at the end of the day they are still members of the PAC we need to bring into the organization as we embark on rallying and uniting all the other African into the national banner of the PAC.”

The conference also elected Victor Serakalala as deputy president, Apa Pooe as secretary, Eddie Mfulwane as deputy secretary, Jackie Seroke as Treasurer, Mbuyiseni Gantso as the national organiser and Sibusiso Xaba as Chairperson.