Mzwandile Masina has been re-elected as ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson in what is said to be a preliminary outcome.

This comes as at least 19 votes from 6 disputed branches have been quarantined or set aside until their status is resolved by the ANC Dispute Resolution Commitee.

Masina received 163 votes against the 151 of his contender, Doctor Xhakza, at the regional conference. His slate won all five top official positions. The re-elected Provincial Secretary, Thembinkosi Nciza, got the most votes, scooping 170 against 124 of his contender, ANC Women’s League leader in the region, Nokuthula Xaba.

The Election Agency’s Ncedisa Mthenjwa announced the prelimnary results.

Meanwhile, the ANC has conceded it will not be able to reach targets set out by the National Development Plan (NDP) by 2030.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the party’s head of economic transformation, Mmamoloko Kubayi says economic challenges, natural disasters, COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the July riots had made the NDP targets unattainable.

The ANC launched its latest draft Economic Policy Document. The policy document that is yet to be discussed – proposes changes in specific economic policy areas.

“The shift in manufacturing to Asia has resulted in trade wars over the past decade, which seems likely to change the direction of globalisation fundamentally over the next ten years. Growth in China, South Africa’s single national partner, has slowed, with unpredictable implications for export prices. The war in Ukraine has unsettled global markets and may lead to economic decupling between blocks of countries. In the short run, the conflict has led to an increase in food prices, fuel, wheat and fertilizers, and it is within this context that the ANC has to craft an economic strategy that has unsettled global markets and may lead to economic decupling between blocks of countries. In the short run, the conflict has led to an increase in food prices, fuel, wheat and fertilizers, and it is within this context that the ANC has to craft an economic strategy. “