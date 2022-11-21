A MyCiti bus has been set alight in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats, as the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) embarks on a two-day strike on Monday morning in a bid to get the provincial government to resume the Blue Dot Taxi programme.

The project will be stopped at the end of the month, due to a lack of funding.

Meanwhile, Cape Town’s Traffic Service says it is attending to a number of incidents of civil unrest in the Khayelitsha area.

The Traffic spokesperson Kevin Jacobs says, “Cape Town Traffic Officers are attending to incidents of civil unrest in the Khayelitsha Area. The routes affected include Pama roads, Mongezi road, Steve Biko road and Japhta K Masemola roads. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.”

Santaco’s two-day stay-away to continue in the Western Cape on Monday and Tuesday:

