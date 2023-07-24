African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says his remarks about Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan were not an attack on him.

Mbalula was addressing the ANC Women’s League Conference at the weekend when he said Gordhan would be moved if he couldn’t do his job.

But immediately thereafter, the ANC issued a statement saying the minister will not be the only one to provide answers to the problems facing South Africa’s rail transport system.

It says that the fact that there is a call for Gordhan to fast track interventions to address the rail and freight logistics does not amount to a call for his removal.

Mbalula says Gordhan sought backing from president:



Speaking at the ANC Local Government Intervention Workshop, Mbalula says his utterances were not in any way an attack or a call to remove Gordhan.

Video: SG Fikile Mbalula addresses the ANC Women’s League conference: