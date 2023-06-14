Zimbabwean opposition the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member of parliament, Job Sikhala, says he remains undeterred in his quest for freedom.

Sikhala has been incarcerated for over a year now at the notorious Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in Harare.

He’s accused of inciting violence after he revealed that the ruling ZANU-PF had allegedly killed Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist.

In a letter titled: One year under arbitrary detention in my oppressor’s prison, Sikhala says they can confine his physical being, but they cannot confine his spirit.

He has maintained his innocence and stresses that the ZANU-PF member orchestrated Moreblessing Ali’s killing.

Sikhala has denied a myriad of allegations that have been levelled against him, saying he will continue to stand with the people even it costs him freedom.

The opposition party MP has also been kept in solitary confinement and has expressed his concerns after a group of students, who were calling for his release, have been arrested.

The CCC MP hopes that the upcoming Zimbabwean elections in August will be free and fair.

His letter in the tweet below:

