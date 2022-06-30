President Cyril Ramaphosa says despite the political backlash emanating from the criminal complaint laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, his pre-occupation is to serve the people of South Africa.

He was speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the 7th Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) Summit which was held in Gaborone, Botswana earlier on Thursday.

The one-day meeting was called to discuss ways to ramp up export and investment among five Sacu member states, which include South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The unfazed Ramaphosa says he will continue to do his job unhindered.

He also says he is due to hold a meeting with Eskom Executives and Public Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan – amid stage six rolling blackouts on Thursday evening.

The video below is reporting on stage six rolling blackouts:

The president says the aim of the meeting will be to address urgent measures that need to be taken to address the country’s deepening energy crisis.

Currently, South Africa is battling rolling blackouts with Eskom implementing Stage 6 load shedding for three consecutive days.

Ramaphosa says a number of interventions are needed to rescue the power grid.

The video below, is the full interview with the President: