Daughter of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Princess Phumzile Buthelezi says her father died of a broken heart, which she says was caused by disrespect from AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The 95-year-old died at his home in Mahlabathini in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

She was speaking to senior members of the AmaZulu Royal family, who were paying their respects to the Buthelezi family.

Prior to his death, addressing the media several times, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi shared his pain over the divisions between him as Traditional Prime Minister and members of the royal family.

Princess Phumzile Buthelezi says his father died a sad man.

“My father said I want to tell you, I am emotionally sad. My father was a person who always spoke the truth and said if I can just take off my shirt you can see how thin I am because of what MisuZulu is doing to me. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. ‘I had asked that he must go to rehab first before ascending to the throne, but his uncle advised otherwise’. And the uncle said he would be sent after ascending to the throne. So, in the main, what killed my father is what is happening in the royal family.”

Princess Phumzile Buthelezi shared further revelations from a conversation she had with her father.

“Even the late King has never spoken the way King MisuZulu spoke to me (Prince Buthelezi). Bangs table … after that, the King would say let us burn the incense and talk to the ancestors as if nothing happened and we don’t know what’s happening. So, my father has been sick because of what is happening in the royal family.”

