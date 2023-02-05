The future of nine MECs in the Free State hangs in the balance after the African National Congress Provincial Executive Committee (ANC PEC) resolved to axe Sisi Ntombela as premier.

Ntombela’s critics, the ANC Youth League in the Lejweleputswa region, want the Cooperative Governance MEC Mxolisi Dukwana to replace her.

The league is also demanding that the PEC be reshuffled.

Ntombela lost the provincial leadership position to Dukwana two weeks ago.

Ntombela, the speaker of the Legislature, Zanele Sifuba, and nine MECs have failed to make it to the 35-member PEC.

She became the premier in March 2018 after her predecessor, Ace Magashule, relinquished the post to become ANC secretary-general.

Ntombela’s failure to make it to the PEC has ignited calls for her immediate removal.

In the report below, Sisi Ntombela set to be recalled as Free State premier: