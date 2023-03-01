South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) CEO Madoda Mxakwe has denied that he is the accounting authority of the SABC in the absence of the Board.

Mxakwe was designated by the Ministry of Communications with the approval of the Treasury. However, it turned out that Mxakwe did not sign the designation letter.

At the centre of the confusion is a paragraph in the designation letter to the CEO that “they may not enter into significant and long-term commitments while the board is still forthcoming.”

Mxakwe explains, “We brought both heads of legal from both institutions and Advocate [Ntuthuzelo] Vanara. In no uncertain terms raised concerns about the said paragraph because I don’t want to assume powers that I do not have. And then the question about what is my role here. I’m here as the accounting officer not the accounting authority of the SABC. So, I’m here as the accounting officer of the SABC, as the Group Chief Executive Officer and I had made it very clear. I had consulted with the CFO and the COO on that paragraph. And as said by Adv Vanara, it is going to limit us in terms of the very submissions that are still outstanding since October.”

He says the Executive has written to SCOPA to ask whether they still needed to appear without an accounting authority.

VIDEO: SABC appears before SCOPA over financials