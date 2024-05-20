Masemola concerned about contractors who abandon projects

Reading Time: 2 minutes

National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola has raised concerns over contractors who abandon projects for the construction of police stations. He was speaking during the official opening of the Muyexe Police Station outside Giyani in Limpopo.

The R27-million project, which was started over a decade ago, experienced several work stoppages.

The project started when Muyexe was declared a nodal point for rural development by the Jacob Zuma administration in 2009.

Masemola says it is unfortunate that the construction of the police station had gone through two contractors.

“It is unfortunate that this police station could have been finished much earlier, but because of construction problems, it had to go through two contractors to have it standing here today, but we are happy that eventually the police station is handed over to you, the community of Muyexe. Since April this year, you have your police station, you are no longer part of Giyani.”

Meanwhile, residents of Muyexe village have expressed happiness saying the police station will help curb crime.

“We are happy because now police station has been opened. We hope that police instil discipline to our children who smoke nyaope and bunk school. We will work with police to curb crime,” says one of the residents.

Another resident says, “The crime was too high. We did not want to buy television sets because of syndicates that steal. I hope theft of cables and drug abuse will stop.”

Masemola has opened another police station in Bolobedu in Limpopo. However, the R46 million construction of the Tolwe Police Station in the Lephalale area remains halted.

The project has been left incomplete by a contractor allegedly due to a contractual dispute.

