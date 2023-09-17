Residents of Muyexe outside Giyani in Limpopo are concerned over the condition of the underground water they consume.

A research study by a group of scientists found that the water in the area has high concentration levels of arsenic.

The chemical which develops naturally underground has potential health risks.

Studies show that long-term exposure to arsenic can cause skin related diseases including cancer.

Residents say they are concerned about arsenic’s effect on their health and crops.

“Tests were conducted but we are not sure what they found, however, we continue to use it for drinking and washing. We just tell ourselves it will not harm us but now we are worried. Sometimes when we irrigate, we see white substance that looks like salt. We don’t know what it is. We are not sure if we are eating poison that may be in our crops.”

A specialist in environmental and health research Thandi Kapwata was one of the scientists who conducted water tests in the village and nearby areas.

“Arsenic can have several health effects such as skin disease, neurotic disorder and long term consumption of arsenic has also shown that it can cause cancers such as bladder cancer and of the lungs.”

The video below has more on the story: