Muvhango continues to be one of the most-watched soapies on SABC 2, according to SABC General Manager of Video Entertainment Platforms David Makubyane.

He was speaking at the sideline of the 25th anniversary celebrations of Muvhango in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Saturday night.

Makubyane claims the drama is still number one in the country at 21H00 every night, adding that the celebration marks a milestone of telling the story in an African language and in an African way.

“I think around the world, there are very few properties or dramas that last, we all know the likes of the Bold and so on. So it’s in that category. You know, 25 years, and it’s not just 25 years of Muvhango being there. It’s 25 years of representation; representation of marginalised languages, the representation of a region that previously was looked down on and the people that were previously looked down on, and today you find audiences that are watching from all over the country.”

Meanwhile, some of Muvhango’s actors, Gabriel Temudzani who plays Azwindini and Azwimmbavhi Rambuda who plays Mpho, say they are grateful to be part of the soapie.

“Now that we are in Venda, that you know struck some nostalgic memories of the journey travelled, but when I reflect on the journey, the feeling is so pleasing, and one can tell and attest that our people don’t just love us they embrace us with love. It is incredible. I mean, like you say it’s a milestone. I mean 25 years of telling compelling stories. I’ve been with the show for like 10 years, but it is really amazing.”