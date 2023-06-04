The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi, south of Durban, has expressed shock following the murder of one of its lecturers, Chanlall Dwarika.

Dwarika was abducted last week.

The incident was captured on CCTV, showing 3 men forcing him into his vehicle at Sea Cow Lake in Durban.

Police found his body at the weekend in Inanda north of Durban.

Police say 2 suspects have been arrested while two are still at large.

In a statement, acting Vice Chancellor at MUT, Professor Marcus Ramogale, says the institution has lost a long serving member.

Dwarika had worked at the university for 26 years.

Ramogale describes Dwarika as someone who had dedicated his life to making an impact on the lives of historically disadvantaged communities.

Ramogale called the kidnapping and killing of Dwarika a shameful act.

Meanwhile police are still looking for two suspects who are believed to have been involved in the murder.

I offer my deepest condolences to the Dwarika family, friends, and the entire Mangosuthu University of Technology community following the brutal killing of Mr Shan Dwarika, a lecturer in electrical engineering at MUT. pic.twitter.com/fwjgxQ8ePc — Minister Blade Nzimande (@DrBladeNzimande) June 4, 2023