The Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, south of Durban, has expressed shock following the murder of one of its lecturers, Chanlall Dwarika.



Dwarika was abducted last week.



The incident was captured on CCTV. It shows three men forcing him into his own vehicle in Sea Cow Lake in Durban.



On Saturday, police found his body in Inanda north of Durban.



Police say two suspects have been arrested, while two are still at large.



In a statement, acting Vice Chancellor at the Mangosuthu University of Technology, Professor Marcus Ramogale, says the institution has lost a long serving member.



Dwarika had worked at the university for 26 years.



Ramogale describes Dwarika as someone who had dedicated his life to making an impact to the lives of historically disadvantaged communities.



Ramogale called the kidnapping and killing of Dwarika, a shameful act.



Meanwhile, police are still looking for two suspects who are believed to have been involved in the murder.

