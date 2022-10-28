Elon Musk’s reign at Twitter is officially under way with the completion of his 44-billion-dollar takeover deal of the social media company.

Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, the company’s CFO and legal affairs and policy chief were dismissed after Musk accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform, a matter they have disputed.

Media reports suggest the Tesla and SpaceX CEO will now add a third CEO title to his resume.

Musk tweeted “the bird is freed” in a not-so-cryptic message that he was now fully in charge after changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and sharing a nine second video of himself walking into the company’s San Francisco headquarters with a broad grin, carrying a porcelain sink, subsequently tweeting “let that sink in”.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

The deal now sees the beginning of a new era at Twitter, including loosening the rules that have moderated what is allowed on the platform.

Musk said he would prevent the social media company from becoming a “free-for-all hellscape” while seeking to make it warm and welcoming to all.