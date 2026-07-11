Musina repatriation centre remains open

Home Affairs manager in Limpopo, Albert Matsaung, says the Musina repatriation center outside the Beitbridge Border Post will remain operational as undocumented migrants are still trickling in at the facility.

Matsaung says they’re expecting migrants from Thohoyandou, Makhado and other parts of the country.

The repatriation center processed and repatriated about2 500 migrants on Friday alone.

They’re mostly Malawians and Zimbabweans.

“We have got some of the people that continue to camp within the Western Cape; we have some of the people that are in Gauteng. We also have some pockets of people that are from within the Limpopo province in Thohoyandou as well as in Makhado that continue to assemble at those points, but the center is still operational up until the decision is made by the Inter Ministerial Committee,” says Matsaung.

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