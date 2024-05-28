Musina police seize illicit cigarettes worth over R2 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Musina, near the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo, have confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at more than R2 million.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the cigarettes were being transported in a white Toyota Quantum minibus.

“The driver of the Quantum minibus, after realising that he was being followed by police, jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The confiscated cigarettes are estimated at over R2.2 million,” says Ledwaba.

#sapsLIM Joint operational multi-disciplinary forces comprising of the #SAPS TRT, NIU, POP and #K9Unit, Organised Crime Investigation and Border Police Team along with SANDF as well as the Department of Home Affairs have recovered five tipper trucks and millions of rands worth… pic.twitter.com/ppXXvMD4cn — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 28, 2024