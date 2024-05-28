sabc-plus-logo

Musina police seize illicit cigarettes worth over R2 million

  • Border Police Team along with SANDF as well as the Department of Home Affairs have recovered five tipper trucks and millions of rands worth of illicit cigarettes through high-density Operation Vala Umgodi.
Police in Musina, near the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo, have confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at more than R2 million.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the cigarettes were being transported in a white Toyota Quantum minibus.

“The driver of the Quantum minibus, after realising that he was being followed by police, jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The confiscated cigarettes are estimated at over R2.2 million,” says Ledwaba.

