Non-profit organisation, Bridges for Music and the country’s premier electronic music festival, Ultra South Africa, is once again hosting their annual fundraising gala dinner and auction in Cape Town this week.

This has over the years become one of the Bridges Academy in Langa’s biggest fundraising events. The annual event continues providing world-class creative and music education for the local youth.

The organisers say artwork from Richard Scott and Norman Catherine will, among others, come under the hammer.

The DJs participating in Ultra in Cape Town and Jo’burg this coming weekend (March 11 and 12) will attend, together with many of South Africa’s brightest music stars and secret V.I.P guests.

Share article