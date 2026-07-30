Musician Shebe Maburna seeks bail appeal on fresh evidence

Prominent Limpopo-based lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauke is appearing in the High Court in Polokwane on Wednesday for a second bail application based on new evidence.

Chauke, popularly known by his stage name, Shebe Maburna, previously had his bail application dismissed by both the lower court and the High Court.

He is awaiting trial in the regional court on several charges, including attempted murder and assault.

Chauke has been in custody since November 2025.

Advocate Laurence Hodes will represent Shebe Maburna in the latest bail application.

His attorney, Michael Khumalo, has asked the court to allow Advocate Hodes sufficient time to study the case documents before the appeal can proceed.

Advocate Hodes, together with junior counsel Advocate Peter Mashala, will represent Shebe Maburna in his second bail appeal.

Shebe Maburna is facing a total of 21 charges. The State has, however, withdrawn a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

The remaining charges include attempted murder, assault, culpable homicide, and reckless and negligent driving.

Shebe Maburna fans react to his bail denial

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Story by: Rendani Raliphaswa