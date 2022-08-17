Actor and musician Brian Majola has passed away.

RIP: Brian Majola Rapper turned actor and former Rhythm City star, best known as BRUNO has passed away. #RIPBruno #RIPBrianBrunoMajola pic.twitter.com/74TOVHPs9p — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 16, 2022



According to reports, Majola, also known as “Bruno”, passed away on Tuesday.

Users on social media have reacted in shock following the news and have paid tribute to the former Abomama and Rhythm City actor.

Television presenter and actor, Zola Hashati, shared an Instagram post about Bruno, expressing his grief.

Other users on Twitter and Facebook also expressed their shock and sadness.

Rhythm City keep on passing away😥😥😥 David Genaro

Khulekani

Now Bongane

In period of 2-3 months💔😥🕊️ May their soul continue to rest in piece💔😥🕊️#RIPBruno pic.twitter.com/S2lT5e35b7 — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) August 16, 2022





Twitter user @Ntariyana1 also paid a tribute, saying he will never forget how Bruno made people believe in him.

#RipBruno i will never forget you you made me who I’m am today you made people believe in me. My album cover will be your face I will name it BRUNO pic.twitter.com/wI7Tl0AiLJ — 🇿🇦MZONKONKO KING 🇿🇦 (@Ntariyana1) August 16, 2022