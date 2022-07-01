Music star Taylor Swift is engaged to her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Britain’s The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday.

Swift, 32, and Alwyn, 31, have been dating for several years.

“Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love,” The Sun quoted a source close to Alwyn as saying.

“They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle and basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

British-born Alwyn made his film feature debut in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and has since starred in movies like “The Favourite”, “Mary Queen of Scots” and “Harriet”. He has been most recently seen on screens in the television adaptation of hit novel “Conversations with Friends”.

Under the pseudonym William Bowery, he is also credited as a co-writer on Swift’s 2020 album “Evermore”.

The notoriously discreet couple rarely appear on the red carpet together.

“Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home or behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement,” The Sun quoted the source as saying.

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them.”

A representative for Swift was not immediately reachable for comment.