Murray’s long farewell begins with emotional doubles defeat

Murray, regarded as one of his country’s all-time great sportsmen, returned to the scene of his two Wimbledon titles barely two weeks after surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

That injury, one of the many that have plagued the Scot in the latter years of his remarkable career, ruled Murray out of making one last singles appearance before he retires.

But wild horses would not keep him off the Wimbledon turf one more time and it felt fitting that the brothers from the Scottish town of Dunblane partnered up on the hallowed lawns for the first time in a Grand Slam.

Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and John Peers provided the opposition although, for once, the result felt secondary, even if Murray’s ferocious competitive spirit still burned brightly as the light faded on Centre Court.